Who Got Emotional on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6: Untucked’ and What Tea Was Spilled?

The queens competed in the “Show Up Queen” challenge on the seventh episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 6, which aired on Thursday.

RuPaul named Jan and Pandora Boxx the bottom two queens of the week, while Trinity K. Bonet was awarded the top All Star, and the group had to select who would sashay away once more.

But first, the queens went backstage to recover and discuss what happened on the main stage in the most recent episode of Untucked.

The queens began by talking about their workroom discussion with RuPaul while prepping for their weekly challenge.

Kylie Sonique Love Talks About RuPaul’s Influence on Her Growing Up

Kylie Sonique Love became teary-eyed as she explained how important it was for her to be able to talk to RuPaul on a regular basis, given how influential the judge was in her life.

When she was younger, she saw RuPaul on TV dressed in drag as the “Supermodel of the World” during a time when she was being teased for wearing gowns, and it helped her know she would “be okay,” according to the celebrity.

“When I’m with her, I feel calm; I feel like I can look her in the eyes and we see each other,” she explained.

“Sometimes when I talk to her, I feel like I’m talking to someone who is exactly like me, and we relate on so many levels, and her words are accountable for a lot of the drive that has gotten me to where I am today.”

“I remember when I was putting on skirts and stuff like that, people would hate on me and tell me I was wrong, and then all of a sudden I see RuPaul, this gorgeous person getting their f***ing life, Supermodel of the World,” Kylie continued.

“And I remember looking at that and thinking, ‘I’m going to be fine,’ and then I realized I was right here, right now, and she knew my fing name.”

Eureka O’Hara Expresses Her Concerns About Her Inability to Win

Eureka O'Hara stated to Ginger Minj that she was concerned about not having a win during a conversation.