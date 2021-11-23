WHO Europe Requests COVID Booster Shots for Vulnerable People, Splitting With WHO HQ

According to the Associated Press, the World Health Organization’s European office is pushing for extra COVID-19 booster shots to be administered to people who are at risk.

The office, which predicts 700,000 more fatalities across the region’s 53 countries, has recommended that countries offer a “booster dose” to their most susceptible populations, such as those with compromised immune systems and elderly over 60. Boosters were also promoted for healthcare professionals, according to the organization.

“The COVID-19 situation in Europe and Central Asia is currently quite critical. We are in for a difficult winter, but we should not lose faith since all of us—governments, health authorities, and individuals—can take immediate action to bring the pandemic under control “Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO Europe’s regional director, said in a statement.

Kluge’s comment contradicts the United Nations’ World Health Organization, which urged that booster vaccines be delayed in Europe so that underdeveloped countries that lack access to initial coronavirus vaccinations can get them. Despite repeated requests, the United Nations has yet to issue an official mandate prohibiting the manufacture and distribution of COVID-19 vaccination boosters across Europe.

The Delta version of COVID-19, loosening of restrictive measures, and huge percentages of unvaccinated people, according to WHO Europe, are reported to be increasing the incidence of illnesses and deaths. The three elements, according to the organization, could have considerably severe consequences across the region.

Between now and March 1, 2022, “we can expect severe or extreme stress on hospital beds in 25 countries, and high or extreme stress in critical care units [ICUs] in 49 of 53 nations,” according to the statement. “Based on current trends, cumulative recorded deaths are expected to exceed over 2.2 million by spring next year.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Europe could reach 2 million people.

To help stem the spread of the virus, WHO Europe, based in Copenhagen, Denmark, urged individuals to be vaccinated, practice proper hygiene, and social distance.

COVID-19-related mortality in the European region, which spans deep into Central Asia, increased to about 4,200 per day last week, more than twice the rate seen at the end of the year. This is a condensed version of the information.