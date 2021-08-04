Who do you think should be the next host of ‘Jeopardy!’ in America?

Since the passing of Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek in November, the game show has experimented with several guest hosts, including Ken Jennings, the show’s “Greatest of All Time” victor, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and CNN personality Anderson Cooper.

Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards said in May that the program will choose a new permanent host later this summer, according to the Wall Street Journal podcast The Journal.

According to a new poll done by OnePoll, Jennings is currently the most popular guest host on Jeopardy! in the United States. Jennings was named as the favorite contender to succeed Trebek by 23% of those who took part in the poll.

Following Trebek’s passing, Jennings hosted Jeopardy! for six weeks, thanking fans for their support on Twitter at the end of his tenure.

Richards is currently America’s second favorite guest presenter, with 14 percent of poll respondents selecting the executive producer. Richards guest-hosted the show from February 22 to March 5, telling Parade.com in June that it was the “honor of his life” to do so.

LeVar Burton, the most recent guest host on Jeopardy!, is America’s third favorite guest host so far, with 10% of respondents saying he should be the show’s permanent host in the future.

From July 26 through July 30, Burton, the former host of PBS’s Reading Rainbow, hosted the show.

Four out of five people believed Burton’s performance on the show was good or great, according to the poll. Burton’s guest-hosting performance was rated as unsatisfactory or dreadful by less than 2% of respondents.

Mayim Bialik of The Big Bang Theory was chosen by 8% of respondents as the show’s permanent host, while Rodgers, Cooper, and award-winning journalist Katie Couric each garnered 5% of the vote.

Dr. Oz was chosen as the show’s permanent host by 4% of respondents, followed by Robin Roberts of Good Morning America with 3% and George Stephanopoulos, her co-anchor, with 2%.

While it is presently unknown who will serve as the show’s next permanent host, the poll also revealed that the majority of Americans (86%) have a “good opinion” of Jeopardy!

