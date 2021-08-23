WHO Director Slams ‘Vaccine Nationalism,’ Asks Countries to Skip Booster Shots Once More

According to the Associated Press, the World Health Organization’s director-general advocated for a two-month delay in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to reduce vaccination disparity and prevent the creation of new viral types.

While speaking to reporters in Budapest, Hungary, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed his disappointment with the global distribution of vaccines, stating that poorer countries are unable to provide many with even one dose, while wealthier countries are preparing to roll out booster shots.

According to the Associated Press, the United States, Israel, and Hungary, as well as certain countries in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, are among those planning or already providing booster doses. Instead of administering third doses of the vaccine, Ghebreyesus urged that countries “share what can be used for boosters with other countries so [they]can raise their first and second immunization coverage.”

According to government figures, more than 187,000 people have received a booster since Hungary became the first country in the 27-member European Union to enable residents to sign up for a third dose in early August.

Last week, US health officials revealed plans to give all Americans COVID-19 booster injections in an effort to strengthen protection against a surge in infections linked to the Delta strain and indicators that the vaccinations’ effectiveness is waning.

Despite this, the United Nations’ health agency has frequently urged developed countries to do more to help developing countries gain access to vaccines. Tedros stated on Monday that 75 percent of the 4.8 billion vaccine doses given to date have gone to only ten nations, while vaccine coverage in Africa is less than 2%.

According to Tedros, “vaccine injustice and vaccine nationalism” raise the probability of more contagious variations arising.

“The virus will have the opportunity to circulate in areas with low vaccination coverage, and the Delta version may develop to become more virulent, while additional potent variations may emerge at the same time,” he said.

Hungary has 8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in stockpile, according to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, and the Central European country has given.