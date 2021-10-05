Who dies in Season 4 of ‘On My Block’?

Over the years, On My Block has been recognized for its tough tales, which have touched on everything from racism, poverty, and gang violence to puberty, friendship, and loyalty. The fourth season did not shy away from emotional stories, and some of the show’s most iconic characters were tragically killed off in the show’s last season. This website gives a detailed breakdown of who died in Season 4 of On My Block, complete with spoilers.

In Season 4 of ‘On My Block,’ who dies?

Thankfully, Sierra Capri’s Monse, Jason Genao’s Ruby, Brett Gray’s Jamal, Diego Tinoco’s Cesar, and Jessica Marie Garcia’s Jasmine made it through the final season of On My Block. However, some of their closest family members cannot be said to be in the same boat.

The season’s two main fatalities, one in Episode 5 and the other in the season finale, bring the show to a bittersweet conclusion.

Oscar Diaz, aka ‘Spooky,’

Cesar’s brother Oscar (Julio Macias) was killed in Season 4, Episode 5.

His death was all the more tragic because he had promised himself that he would get his life back on track and leave his mafia lifestyle behind. His life had completely turned around after meeting his girlfriend Isabel (Andrea Cortés) and becoming a father.

Cesar forgiven his older brother after years of bickering and chose to leave Freeridge behind with him to go to Portland only moments before the trigger was pulled.

Oscar had gone outside to call Isabel and tell him the wonderful news about Cesar, but things swiftly took a tragic turn.

Before the camera cut back into the house where Cesar was standing, he told Isabel he loved her as he observed a car approaching. We do not see Oscar’s death as audience members, but we do hear gunshots and a car driving away.

Cesar dashed outside to see Oscar gasping for air on the threshold. Oscar died in Cesar’s arms amid heartbreaking scenes.

Unfortunately, the identity of Oscar’s killer was never uncovered, but Cesar was warned that his assailant could have been anyone.

Ray (Ian Casselberry), a close buddy, told Cesar that Oscar was "in the life," which meant he had rivals from competing gangs who wanted him dead.