Who Died on HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’? The Ending of ‘The White Lotus’ Explained.

On HBO, The White Lotus wrapped up its first season with an episode that finally answered the question posed in the series’ opening minutes: who was killed?

The HBO series began with Shane (played by Jake Lacy) at the airport, appearing a little rattled as two tourists questioned him about the murder. He had plenty of reasons to be shook up by the killing, as Episode 6 demonstrated.

Viewers had a lot of theories before the finale revealed who was killed on The White Lotus. Shane may have murdered his wife Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) or his mother Kitty (Molly Shannon). Meanwhile, other viewers assumed Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) self-destructive spiral could only go one way.

Who was the last person to die aboard The White Lotus?

None of these, on the other hand, became the final victim. We learned who was killed at the end of Episode 6: Armond (Murray Bartlett).

The conflict between Armond and Shane came to an end with this murder. Shane got Armond fired as a result of his suspicions that they had been booked into the wrong room.

Armond then exacted his vengeance in the most heinous manner possible: by defecating in Shane’s bag.

Unfortunately for Armond, he had not considered an exit strategy after exacting his vengeance on his most unappreciative visitor. Shane entered the room while Armond was still present, forcing the latter to flee.

Shane grabs a pineapple knife and sets off to find Armond, only to be startled when he does. Shane slashed Armond with the knife, and before he realized what was going on, he was dead in the bathtub.

Armond’s remains are loaded onto the plane as Shane reunites Rachel, who says she’s eager to try their marriage again.

Nicole (Connie Britton) and Mark (Steve Zahn) were able to overcome their marital troubles, while Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) and Paula (Brittany O’Grady) were able to mend their friendship.

Tanya and Greg (Jon Gries), the new pair, appear to be planning a trip to Aspen together, despite the fact that the latter has. This is a condensed version of the information.