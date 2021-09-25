Who Died and Who Survived Netflix’s Latest Ordeal? The ending of “Midnight Mass” has been explained.

In Netflix’s Midnight Mass, a terror has been unleashed upon Crockett Island, and the isolated population has no idea what’s hit them until it’s too late.

Following the inexplicable illness of their old elderly clergyman, Monsignor John Pruitt, the drama begins with the entrance of Father Paul (Hamish Linklater), a priest who comes to head their flock.

The priest, however, is not who he appears to be, and he has brought with him a deadly secret that threatens more than the people’ way of life.

Midnight Mass is steeped in blood and full of twists and turns, as one would expect from a series by Mike Flanagan, the creator of The Haunting of Hill House.

Here’s everything you need to know about the episode’s conclusion.

At the conclusion of Midnight Mass, what happened?

After showing himself to be Monsignor Pruitt, who has been brought back to life, Father Paul informs the Crockett Island residents that they, too, can have eternal life if they believe in God’s power.

He claims to be an angel and introduces them to the creature whose blood gave him a fresh lease on life, persuading his first believer Sturge (Matt Biedel) to kill himself and be reborn anew.

It works, and Sturge rises from the dead after inadvertently swallowing The Angel’s blood in the Communion wine for weeks.

Many of the other occupants follow suit, swallowing poison and awakening with a thirst for blood, causing them to assault and transform the others into vampires.

Erin Greene (Kate Siegel), Dr. Sarah Gunning (Annabeth Gish), Sheriff Hassan (Rahul Kohli), Annie Flynn (Kristin Lehman), Warren Flynn (Igby Rigney), and Leeza Scarborough (Annarah Cymone) are among the individuals that manage to flee the carnage.

The party decides to burn all the boats on the island in order to prevent the other vampiric occupants from escaping and converting the entire world into creatures of the night.

Bev Keane (Samantha Sloyan), the most devout of Father Paul’s disciples, takes command of the vampires and orders them to attack any residents who haven’t been converted, as well as to burn down all buildings except the church and its leisure center, where they will be protected from the sun.

However, as Greene discovers, this proves to be a deadly error. This is a condensed version of the information.