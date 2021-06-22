Who Did Iggy Azalea Choose on ‘The Celebrity Dating Game’?

On Wednesday night’s episode of ABC’s The Celebrity Dating Game, Iggy Azalea had to make a difficult decision. She interrogated three single mystery men before narrowing it down and selecting one to date.

In an episode that also featured Ru Paul’s Drag Race judge Carson Kressley, hosts Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton assisted her in making her decision and offered musical entertainment.

Since stating on Instagram last October that she is parenting her baby alone and is not in a relationship, Azalea has appeared to be single.

On The Celebrity Dating Game, what happened to Iggy Azalea?

This season’s version of the iconic game show features a slew of celebrities, including Azalea. Each episode has a celebrity in the hot seat, who grills three contestants from behind a wall.

The contestants are also kept in the dark about the renowned person’s identity. The star gets to choose which of the three suitors they want to go out on a date with at the end of the program.

Azalea stated before the show that she is seeking for a companion that is easygoing and spontaneous. Shaughn Adamski, EKG technician Korey Davis, and voiceover artist Eddie Williams were the three guys aiming to check those boxes.

Azalea posed a series of questions to them, including how they felt about dating someone much more famous than them, their thoughts on tattoos, and whether they believe in marriage.

[email protected] is seeking for a laid-back, spontaneous person! See if she meets her match on Monday at 10|9c on #TheCelebrityDatingGame! pic.twitter.com/r0sOnybLul

— The Celebrity Dating Game (@DatingGameABC) June 18, 2021

Bolton’s job as co-host is to sing the final clues about the celebrity so that the three contestants can guess their identity. Last night he shared secrets about Azalea with a parody of “Don’t Stop” by Journey. The lyric changes included, “Don’t Stop, thinkin’ about Australia” and replacing “yesterday’s gone” with “she’s fancy and blonde.”

Once it came to making her final decision, Azalea chose to go out on a date with contestant number one, stage manager Adamski.

It’s not known how successful their date was as neither Azalea or Adamski. This is a brief summary.