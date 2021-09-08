WHO claims that highly vaccinated countries have a “false sense of security” when it comes to COVID variants.

Despite multiple calls from the Globe Health Organization (WHO), global vaccination disparity persists, and the WHO is warning countries with high vaccination rates that they will not be safe against COVID-19 until the entire world is.

The WHO has long advocated for higher-income countries to contribute vaccine doses to lower-income countries, and has expressed dissatisfaction with the introduction of booster doses when high-risk persons around the world have not gotten a first dose. While high vaccination rates can help reduce hospitalizations and deaths in one location, the virus can spread in areas with poor vaccination rates, posing a global threat in the form of new strains.

On Wednesday, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical director for COVID-19, said, “There is a false sense of security that once your population reaches a particular population, you will be protected.” “Delta is demonstrating that we cannot rest on our laurels and must remain vigilant…to keep this infection from spreading as much as possible.”

The Delta version isn’t the first variant of concern to arise, and it won’t be the last, according to Van Kerkhove. Officials are keeping a careful check on five variants of interest in case they show to be a formidable force in the face of vaccines and medicines, or if they have increased transmissibility.

A key concern in the COVID-19 pandemic is the emergence of a variation that renders vaccinations and medicines ineffective. In the worst-case scenario for the world, scientists would have to develop new vaccinations and every country’s population would have to be re-vaccinated.

Vaccines have proven effective against the new variations thus far, even if the inoculation’s effectiveness has been reduced. During a pandemic, mutations are expected, but officials have warned that the faster a virus spreads, the more varieties it will produce, and the more probable it will be able to avoid vaccines.

“We lost that opportunity to eradicate it at a global level very early on,” Van Kerkhove said on Wednesday, “but we still have the power right now, all of us, to push that transmission down.”

WHO officials have been hesitant to name countries, although they have chastised high-income countries for falling behind. This is a condensed version of the information.