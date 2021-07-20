Who Carmen Electra and Tyson Beckford Dated on ‘The Celebrity Dating Game’

On Thursday night’s episode of The Celebrity Dating Game on ABC, Carmen Electra and Tyson Beckford stepped up to the plate and took a swing at love.

They aren’t the first or the last celebrities to try to get a date on the current season, which is hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton.

Electra had three bachelors and Beckford had three bachelorettes to choose from, and they both found a good non-famous love match with the help of the presenters.

On The Celebrity Dating Game, who did Carmen Electra choose?

Electra, an actress, model, and singer, has had a number of high-profile relationships over her career, but The Celebrity Dating Game allowed her to find a companion who was less in the spotlight.

Nathon Verdugo, a marketing director, Mark Harris, a real estate agent, and buff athlete Daniel Colvin were among her picks on last night’s broadcast.

Electra requested the boys to characterize themselves as roller coasters, their ideal evenings, and, since she is known by a stage name, what their stage names would be during her section.

Bolton serenades the studio with a famous song with the words tweaked to match the celebrity during a regular feature. This is done in order to provide hints to the competitors as to who their mystery celebrity interrogator is. Bolton covered Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine,” substituting the words “Playboy” and “Baywatch” for the sunshine.

Electra’s identity was predicted by Verdugo, while Pamela Anderson was assumed by Colvin.

Electra eventually settled on competitor number two, Mark Harris. He seemed “a little too perfect,” she said, “and I feel like he’s hiding something.”

On The Celebrity Dating Game, who did Tyson Beckford choose?

Tyson Beckford, an actor and model, was the other star looking for love on ABC’s The Celebrity Dating Game. He stated that he was looking for an outgoing woman with a good sense of humor.

Justina Caputo, an orthodontic technician, Anisa Farrow, a behavioral therapist, and Nicole Niestemski, a yoga teacher, were the three women he had to pick from.

Beckford asked the three of them what they would wear, and two of them responded bikinis, but Anisa stated she would wear only one.