Who Bombed the ‘Snatch Game of Love’ on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6’ Episode 8?

Snatch Game (or, as it’s known on All Stars, Snatch Game of Love) is arguably the most anticipated challenge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, but we’ve already seen more lackluster performances than standouts.

To be a superb Snatch Game character, you must truly embody the individual and be extremely humorous. No one in this version of All Stars 6 is able to do both at the same time.

Ginger and Kylie, on the other hand, are amusing but fall short of properly embodying the character. They’re in fine company there—Jessica Wild as RuPaul and Monét X Change as Maya Angelou are two of my favorite Snatch Game performances, both of whom were nothing like the people they were portraying—but they lack the entire package of Alaska as Mae West or Adore Delano as Anna Nicole Smith. Eureka, on the other hand, epitomized Divine (probably better than anybody else in the Season 7 John Waters challenge), but it wasn’t always humorous.

But we’ll get to that later. The reveal that Ginger and Eureka were the ones who caused the surprising tie in the previous week kicks off episode 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6. Those who didn’t watch Untucked missed a fantastic scene in which the two of them voted for Pandora in real time. It’s a little like 12 Angry Men, but with a little extra hip padding.

Trinity, on the other hand, is ecstatic to be in the lead after winning her second challenge. Episode 8 is a superbly produced piece of reality television, even if it isn’t a terrific Snatch Game. Making Trinity the frontrunner just before a test she has a good chance of failing provides the program a natural emotional progression rather than the one the show frequently tries to cram in.

RuPaul introduces the Snatch Game of Love as soon as the queens have deleted Jan’s message (which was unexpectedly sweet following her bitter exit statement last week).

There isn’t a single one-joke meme celebrity to be found here, thus everyone takes strong decisions:

Phyllis Diller’s Ginger The ideal Snatch Game persona—a really humorous character who most spectators are unlikely to recognize, allowing you to take liberties. This is a condensed version of the information.