Who Are the Roy Family Members and What Are Their Skills? ‘Succession’ Family Tree: Who Are the Roy Family Members and What Are Their Skills?

'Succession' Family Tree: Who Are the Roy Family Members and What Are Their Skills?

In some ways, Succession is a program about family, at least in some ways.

The HBO series chronicles the dysfunctional Roy family members as they compete for dominance at Waystar Royco, which is run by patriarch Logan (Brian Cox), and the relationship that develops between them amid this internal strife.

But who are the members of the family and what are their abilities? Everything you need to know about them is right here.

Logan Roy is a character in the film Logan Roy

Who is he, exactly?

Logan is the CEO of Waystar Royco, a media conglomerate he founded that has grown into its own empire and is now the world’s fifth largest. He’s a difficult man who expects to get his way, and he won’t hesitate to scold those around him in order to get his way.

What abilities does he possess?

The patriarch may be nasty, but he is also a successful businessman, as seen by the size of his media empire during his lifetime.

Logan makes up for his lack of compassion with leadership, and he also has a strong eye for how to grow his company, even though theme parks are a strange option for a media conglomerate.

Relationships and family

Logan has four children from two spouses; his eldest son, Connor, is from an undisclosed first wife, whom he divorced before the show premiered. With his second wife Caroline Collingwood (Harriet Walter), he has two sons, Kendal and Roman, and a daughter, Shiv.

He is married to Marcia (Hiam Abbass), a member of the company’s board of directors who has yet to gain Logan’s children’s trust.

Kendall Roy is a character in the film Kendall Roy

Who is he, exactly?

Logan’s second son, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), is the most desperate for his father’s acceptance. He began the show as Logan’s successor, but due to his business failures, he was shortly dumped, and Kendall is now attempting to displace him.

What abilities does he possess?

Kendall is interested in how Waystar Royco can grow and progress in the future, even though he isn’t as skilled a businessman as his father or as well-liked. In fact, one of the main points of friction between him and Logan is his desire to reduce the company’s operations.

Relationships and family

Kendall and his estranged wife Rava (Natalie Gold) have two children, Iverson and Sophie.

