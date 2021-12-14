Who Are The Realtors Who Are ‘Selling Tampa’? Meet the cast, which includes Sharelle Rosado and Colony Reeves.

Selling Tampa is the first spin-off from Netflix’s popular reality series Selling Sunset, which follows the lives and careers of real estate brokers.

Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, Selling Tampa will debut a slew of new agents from Allure Realty, a Tampa-based all-Black, all-female real estate firm.

Selling Tampa, directed by Adam DiVello, follows the stars in both their professional and personal lives for a performance that will undoubtedly be just as fascinating for fans as the original.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming reality show’s stars.

Who is cast in the film Selling Tampa?

Rosado, Sharelle

Allure Realty’s founder and CEO is Sharelle Rosado, who founded the company in 2019.

She is a former United States Army paratrooper who went on to open the first Allure Realty office in Tampa, Florida, to help empower women from minority backgrounds.

Rosado said in an interview with Glamour Magazine that she “slid into his DM’s” to bring Allure Realty’s work to DiVello’s attention.

“I decided it was time to throw the spotlight on us,” she added, “so I started contacting various people I knew in the television industry to see if they were interested.”

Colbert, Juawana

Rosado’s right-hand lady, Juawana Colbert, is also Allure Realty’s top-performing agent with the greatest experience.

Colbert first became interested in real estate as a child when her grandfather brought her along to inspections of apartments he owned, according to Selling Tampa’s Instagram page.

Colbert works for Allure Realty as a real estate agent and office manager.

Rena Upshaw Frazier is an actress who plays Rena Upshaw Frazier.

Rena Upshaw Frazier, who has degrees in both law and civil and environmental engineering, was the first agent to join Allure Realty.

She works as a Broker’s Associate for the company, although the teaser for the show hinted that Frazier would depart Allure Realty and start her own agency.

Reeves of the Colony

Colony Reeves is one of Allure Realty’s top-performing agents, as well as one of the company’s initial real estate professionals.

Reeves “understands the value of wealth growth and homeownership,” according to Selling Tampa’s introduction of her on Instagram. This is a condensed version of the information.