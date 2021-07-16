Who Are the Real People in the True-Crime Drama ‘Dr. Death’?

The tragic actual story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch is brought to life in Dr. Death on Peacock. Joshua Jackson plays a former neurosurgeon who damaged 32 of his 38 patients over the course of two years. Floella Brown and Kellie Martin, two of his patients, died, while Jerry Summers, a buddy, became a quadriplegic.

He was found guilty of maiming one of his patients, Mary Efurd, in 2017 and sentenced to life in prison, where he is still serving his term.

“He damaged the lives of practically every single patient that he touched,” Joshua Jackson, who plays Christopher Duntsch, told This website.

“He was an interpersonal monster, a horror to be around,” Jackson added. He was a fascinating, charming creature who regarded himself as the hero of his own story, despite the fact that he was still a monster. He considered himself as a superb surgeon as well as a brilliant doctor. A man who was a victim of lousy work and bad behavior by others.”

Who are the real-life characters in ‘Dr. Death’?

Dr. Death is based on the same-named Wondery podcast, which debuted in 2018. While the identities of the genuine victims and medical staff were maintained in the podcast, the names of several of Duntsch’s patients were changed.

Regrettably, what happens to his patients in the series happened to them in real life as well. Worse, many more occurrences are left out of the series, with the Dr. Death series focusing on five of his 38 surgeries in depth.

Patients’ Experiences

Kellie Martin is a model and actress.

The first person to die as a result of Duntsch’s surgery was Kellie Martin, who played Shelley Brown in Dr. Death.

In March 2012, the 55-year-old had minor surgery to fix a herniated disc. Martin began bleeding on the operating table, but Duntsch refused to stop the procedure.

Martin was placed in a medically induced coma during the surgery, but she never awoke.

Brown, Floella

The second person to die as a result of Duntsch’s failed surgery was Floella Brown, who played Dorothy Burke in Dr. Death.

Floella Brown lost consciousness after surgery at Dallas Medical Center, where Duntsch had accidentally blocked her vertebral artery with a misplaced screw.

She had a stroke and was rushed to the hospital. This is a condensed version of the information.