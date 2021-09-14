Who Are the New ‘Hawkeye’ Characters, and How Do They Fit Into the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Hawkeye is coming to Disney+ just in time for the holidays, and the first look teaser teases new details about the MCU’s newest additions.

Clint Barton will be played by Jeremy Renner again, but he’ll be joined in the new series by Oscar nominees Hailee Steinfeld and Vera Farmiga.

After Wandavision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and the current animated series What If…?, Hawkeye will be the fifth original Marvel series to premiere exclusively on Disney+.

Some characters’ appearances have been confirmed by the recent Hawkeye trailer, while others have already been announced. Let’s take a peek at who we might see in the upcoming season.

Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner)

Given the show’s title, it’s only natural that the man who has played Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the past ten years would take the helm.

Renner is seen in the trailer looking after his children before taking on a new protégé. His past as the vigilante Ronin (as seen in Avengers: Endgame) has caught up with him, he says in the trailer.

Kate Bishop – Hailee Steinfeld

Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld, is Clint’s protégé in the new Hawkeye trailer. When she seems to be Ronin and continues his vigilante war, the two cross paths.

Kate first appeared in Marvel comic books in 2005, when she assumed the role of Hawkeye after Clint Barton died. Kate and Clint pair up in the 2012 Hawkeye comic book series, just as they do in the upcoming Disney+ series.

Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga)

Farmiga appears so briefly in the trailer, but we know she plays Eleanor Bishop, the mother of Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. Only that she has a black bob hairdo and enjoys a glass of white wine, as seen in the trailer, is all that is known about the character at this time.

Maya Lopez – Alaqua Cox

Maya Lopez, played by Alaqua Cox, makes her acting debut in Hawkeye, and the trailer displays a little portion of her first appearance as the character. Cox is a Native American actor and amputee who is also deaf.

Maya Lopez portrays Echo, a deaf superhero who frequently appears alongside Daredevil in comic books. This is a condensed version of the information.