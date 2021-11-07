Who Are the New Characters in ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ and Who Are the Returning Characters?

As the new Showtime spin-off New Blood premieres, Dexter (played by Michael C. Hall) is out. This time, the serial killer has relocated from Miami to Iron Lake, New York, a locale that truly defines the term “cold-blooded killer.” Hall is reprising his role as Dexter, and he isn’t the only original cast member to return. Jennifer Carpenter reprises her role as Debra Morgan, who has returned from the afterlife to serve as the killer’s conscience. John Lithgow confirmed his return to The Washington Newsday, as did Dexter’s son Harrison—though he would be played by a new actor (Jack Alcott).

The show, on the other hand, features a totally new cast, none of whom have any idea what Dexter is capable of—though, as the teaser suggests, they will soon find out.

Continue reading to find out who’s who among the new characters on the show.

Meet the new Dexter cast: New Life Julia Jones – Angela Angela is the head of police in Iron Lake and the first Native American to hold the position. She is the first to notice a string of probably connected crimes in the region, but she also has a crush on Dexter, which means she may have literally let the top suspect into her bed.

Who is cast as her: Julia Jones is most recognized for her role as Leah Clearwater in the Twilight film series, although she has also had regular appearances in shows including Longmire, Goliath, and Rutherford Falls. She also appears in one of The Mandalorian’s episodes.

Johnny Sequoyah – Audrey

Audrey is Angela’s daughter, a popular high school student who isn’t afraid to stir problems for a cause she believes in.

Johnny Sequoyah, who rose to prominence as the lead in the NBC drama Believe, which was canceled after one season. She has since appeared in the film Wind Walkers as well as an episode of American Housewife.

Clancy Brown’s Kurt

Kurt is the town’s “unofficial mayor,” according to Showtime, and is well-liked by the Iron Lake locals. He owns the truck stop in town.

Clancy Brown, a cult character actor with over 300 credits on IMDb, plays him. He has appeared in a number of films, including The Shawshank Redemption. This is a condensed version of the information.