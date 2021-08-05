Who Are the First Guests on Kevin Hart’s New Talk Show, “Hart to Heart”?

Kevin Hart is an actor, comedian, producer, entrepreneur, Olympic commentator, and now, as the first episode of Hart to Heart airs on Thursday, he can add talk show host to his resume.

Hart’s chat program, which airs on Peacock, is welcome some big-name celebs onto his set and promises to host the discussion show “in a way you’ve never seen.”

With his distinct perspective on the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, Hart has already won over Peacock viewers. Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg’s Olympic Highlights has the duo commenting on sports they’re unfamiliar with, with amusing results.

Let’s take a look at what fans may expect from Hart to Heart as he prepares to headline his first talk show.

On Hart to Heart, who are Kevin Hart’s guests?

So far, just three celebrities have been confirmed to participate on Hart’s talk show, but each of them is well-known. On August 5, Peacock will release the first three episodes of the show.

Miley Cyrus will be Hart’s first guest on Hart to Heart, according to early promotional footage. The singer tells the story of how she became the school’s youngest ever suspensioned student.

Don Cheadle, a Marvel movie star, is the second guest on the show. When Hart asks Cheadle if he does drugs, he appears to catch his guest off guard.

Kelly Clarkson, the former American Idol champion and host of her own talk show, is the third and last confirmed guest for Hart’s new show. Clarkson tells Hart she wants to duet with him after singing, but he advises her she needs to work on her tone.

Each week, fresh guests will be announced ahead of each new show on Peacock.

Kevin Hart has mentioned a few things about Hart to Heart.

Hart vowed that his new talk show will be unlike anything his followers have ever seen in an Instagram promo for his new show.

He claims that his show has “no prep… Just a real conversation between two real people!!!!”

Hart outlines the format of the show in early previews, stating he gets to know folks there, they drink wine together, and then they have a heart-to-heart.

Hart announced the project on Instagram. This is a condensed version of the information.