Who are the Contestants on the Netflix Dating Show ‘Sexy Beasts’?

The real people buried beneath all of the makeup and prosthetics on the new Netflix program Sexy Beasts are just as colorful as their costumes.

Singletons go on dates in Hollywood-quality makeup, dressed as animals and mythical creatures to cover their true appearances, on the new eye-catching dating show. Allowing your personality to shine through will help you secure a date.

Sexy Beasts features four competitors in each episode, one of whom is the picker, who must choose one of three persons to be their mate. Throughout the show, every contestant’s true identity is hidden until the picker makes their decision, at which point everyone is revealed.

We can’t reveal the appearances of the 24 contestants in the inaugural season of Netflix’s Sexy Beasts, but we can divulge the names and personalities of those hiding behind the masks.

Emma the Demon (Episode 1)

In the first episode of Sexy Beasts, Emma the Demon is the picker. She’s a 6ft tall model who normally dates bad boys, but she claims she’s searching for a man who is “funny and open” and who isn’t “too great looking.”

Archie, the Stone Man, is one of her options. He claims to have only ever had one romance in his life. Bennett, a former pro volleyball player from San Diego and self-described “boob guy,” is the man behind the cheeky Mandrill mask. Finally, there’s Adam dressed as a mouse. He’s a Birmingham, England, electrician who admits to wearing ladies’ perfume because women appear to like it.

James the Beaver (Episode 2)

James the Beaver is the picker in Episode 2. He claims to have never been on a formal date before. He is a lab technician from Los Angeles. His 20-inch biceps are hidden beneath his beaver pelt, but he claims his heart is bigger than his arms. James enjoys a good butt, but he’s also looking for someone that makes him want to fall in love.

Timiko, the San Francisco Zombie, is attempting to persuade James. She works in drone technology and considers herself a “serial first dater,” going on several dates per week. Amber from North Carolina usually wears them. This is a condensed version of the information.