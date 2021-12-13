Who Are Paul Bernardo and Karla Homolka, the Killers of Ken and Barbie?

A four-part documentary series about Canadian serial killers Paul Bernardo and Karla Homolka premiered on ID on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

In the 1990s, the couple were accused of rape and murdering at least three youngsters in Toronto and Ontario, and their story shook the country.

Ken and Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes focuses on Bernardo and Homolka’s case, with one episode focusing on the murders, the second on the video recordings of their crimes, and the final two on their trial and Homolka’s settlement.

Everything you need to know about the couple is right here. [Warning: there will be some surprising details in the next paragraphs.] Who are Paul Bernardo and Karla Homolka, and what do they do? Bernardo and Homolka met in 1987 and married in 1991, although their assassination spree began a year earlier with the murder of Homolka’s sister Tammy.

Homolka summoned her 15-year-old sister to supper with her and Bernardo on Christmas Eve 1990, and slipped sleeping drugs into her drink.

Bernardo raped Tammy while she was sleeping and recorded it as Homolka covered her nose and mouth with a towel soaked in Halothane, an anesthetic.

UPI and AP reported at the time of their trial that after Bernardo raped Tammy, Homolka said in court that her husband forced her to perform sexual activities on her sister, which were also filmed.

Tammy died after choking on her own vomit following the assault, but her death was declared an accident.

According to Maclean’s magazine, Homolka went to the police in February 1993 and informed them of her husband’s misdeeds, claiming that she felt she would be his next victim and that she had been an unwitting partner, and that there was video evidence hidden in their home.

Bernardo and Homolka were also linked to the rape of a woman named Jane Doe throughout the trial to conceal her identity, as well as the rape, torture, and killings of Leslie Mahaffy and Kristen French.

Mahaffy, then 14 years old, was kidnapped by the pair in 1991, and Bernardo raped her before killing her. Homolka claimed Bernardo strangled the little girl in court.

Mahaffy’s body parts were dismembered and encased in concrete; one of these blocks was later discovered by Michael Doucette and his son Michael. This is a condensed version of the information.