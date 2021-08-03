Who Are Judges Dominic Skinner and Val Garland on ‘Glow Up Britain’s Next Make-Up Star’?

Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star is in its third season, with prospective makeup artists (MUAs) attempting to impress the judges. Fans said their goodbyes to host Stacey Dooley in the most recent season and welcomed new presenter Maya Jama to the show.

Val Garland and Dominic Skinner have been the main judges since the beginning.

While they have a guest judge each week, these two are cosmetics mavens who know what it takes to be a star in the arduous beauty industry.

Before the show, we discuss their work and who they would like to judge alongside them in the third season of Glow Up.

Dominic Skinner: Who Is He?

Dominic Skinner has more than 20 years of experience in the beauty industry and is currently the Senior Global Artist at MAC Cosmetics.

After seeing Daryl Hannah’s character Pris spread paint across her eyes in Blade Runner, he went to art school and became interested with makeup.

Skinner has done drag makeup for friends and has worked on a number of fashion ads.

He appreciates the interplay of artistry, inventiveness, and makeup style, as well as the contributions of texture and color.

In the Attitude magazine piece My Pride on Instagram, Skinner talked about his emotional first time attending Pride as a young gay man.

“It was quite an emotional, tear-jerking moment,” he said of seeing Holly Johnson perform at his first Pride.

“It was the first time I was in a room with other gay individuals. Being a closeted homosexual kid at school means you don’t know anyone else, so being in a field surrounded by other gay people is like discovering “there is life outside what you know.”

He’s recognized on Glow Up for his bright sweaters and cardigans, which he’s auctioned off for charity.

Who is Val Garland, and what is her story?

Val Garland has worked as a makeup artist for over 30 years, with some of the most well-known names in fashion, beauty, and entertainment.

She is presently the global makeup director for L’Oral Paris and a contributing beauty editor for British Vogue.

She began her career in hair in Sydney, Australia, before relocating to London, where she transitioned to makeup.

She has worked in editorial since then. This is a condensed version of the information.