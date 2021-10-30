Who Are Colin Kaepernick’s Adoptive Parents, Rick and Teresa? ‘Colin in Black and White’: Who Are Colin Kaepernick’s Adoptive Parents, Rick and Teresa?

Colin Kaepernick’s personal narrative is told in the new Netflix show Colin in Black & White, which also features his adoptive parents, Rick and Teresa Kaepernick.

Colin’s high school life as an African American growing up in a mainly white area is highlighted in the new series, which was co-created by Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay. Colin also makes an appearance as himself, narrating the story and performing pieces in front of the camera.

His parents are shown throughout the film, despite the fact that he and his narrative are the main emphasis. Rick Kaepernick is played by Nick Offerman from Parks and Recreation, while Teresa is played by Mary-Louise Parker from Weeds.

Colin Kaepernick’s Adoptive Parents: Who Are They?

Colin in Black & White on Netflix introduces us to Kaepernick’s parents early on. He tells the crowd that he was adopted as a baby by Rick and Teresa Kaepernick.

During Colin’s budding NFL career, his family’s tale was extensively publicized. Rick and Teresa already had two children, Kyle and Devon, but they also lost two baby boys to heart abnormalities, Lance and Kent.

Colin, who was five weeks old at the time, was then adopted. Baby Colin wasn’t their first choice, according to Episode 6 of Colin in Black & White, but they brought him into their house after a nurse offered him to them.

Teresa describes the first time she saw Colin in an ESPN article from 2013. "That was a day I'll never forget," she added. "They placed him in an infant carrier and placed him on the floor." There was also the birth mother present. I looked at her and she nodded, so I simply grabbed him from the carrier. I started crying as soon as I picked him up. We hugged her tightly. She also required a few more minutes. "And suddenly we were gone."