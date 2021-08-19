Who advanced to the semi-finals of ‘America’s Got Talent’ from the second quarter-final?

The second quarter-final of America’s Got Talent took place earlier this week, with 12 acts competing for a spot in the semi-finals.

Overnight, the audience voted for their favorite acts, which included singers, dance crews, a mentalist, and acrobats. Only seven performers advanced to the AGT semi-finals from the most recent quarter-final, placing them in contention for the $1 million prize.

Terry Crews, the host of America’s Got Talent, announced the performers in sixth, seventh, and eighth place yesterday night (Wednesday, August 18).

Korean Soul, T.3., and Tory Vagasy were all nominated for the Instant Save, and the public had one hour to vote for their favorite artist out of the three, with the victor advancing to the semi-finals and the other two facing elimination.

Crews announced the top five facts automatically through to the semi-finals as the public voted for the act they wished to see in the semi-finals. As a result, four performers were knocked out of the competition right away.

The following five performers were automatically through to the semi-finals:

Brinker, Victory

Victory Brinker is the youngest contender on this year’s season of America’s Got Talent.

After her performance of “Juliet’s Waltz” from the opera Romo et Juliette, the 9-year-old opera singer sailed through to the quarter-finals, garnering the collective golden buzzer from the judges and Crews.

Brinker received a standing ovation from all four judges for her performance of Maria Callas’ “Casta Diva” in the quarter-final.

Aidan Bryant is a British actor.

Aidan Bryant, a self-taught aerialist, astonished the judges in the quarter-finals with his acrobatic acrobatics.

Judge Simon Cowell praised the 16-year-performance, old’s calling it “Vegas-worthy” and his “greatest live performance by a mile.”

Antoniou, Peter

The judges and audience were delighted by mentalist Peter Antoniou’s trick, which entailed judge Sofia Vergara being blindfolded and eating a can of food selected by fellow judge Simon Cowell.

Antoniou was also able to read the thoughts of the judges.