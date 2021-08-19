While some argue that mask mandates are unconstitutional, federal courts impose them.

Even as some people appear in court to dispute mask demands by school districts and airlines, some federal courts are mandating masks to be worn indoors as well as proof of vaccination, according to the Associated Press.

The recent rise in cases from the Delta strain has forced several federal courts to mandate masks and either a negative COVID-19 test or confirmation of vaccination as in-person hearings and trials resume in courthouses around the United States.

Sigal Chattah, a Republican candidate for Attorney General in Nevada, is defending two parents who believe that Governor Steve Sisolak’s school mask mandate is unconstitutional. Masks are mandated by the United States District Court in Las Vegas, thus Chattah will very certainly be forced to wear one even if she protests.

“It’s a pretty ironic situation,” Chattah added.

Regardless of vaccination status, the Democratic governor’s order mandates kids and school personnel in the Las Vegas and Reno cities to wear masks on buses and inside school facilities. The governor’s instructions are described as “draconian” in the lawsuit, which claims they will cause mental distress to students and their parents.

In other federal courts that have re-imposed virus limitations, lawsuits have been filed or cases heard challenging public health measures.

An order went into force Monday at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, mandating everyone who enters the court’s premises to verify their vaccination status. Everyone who enters must wear a mask, and fully vaccinated people must sign a statement “attesting to the truthfulness” of their comments. Visitors who haven’t been fully vaccinated must produce documentation of a negative COVID-19 test within the last three days, while employees who haven’t been fully vaccinated must be tested at least once a week.

In July, a three-judge panel found that cruise ships based in Florida did not have to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 safety standards.

Last Monday, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver began limiting admission to its courthouse to persons who have been properly vaccinated. Unvaccinated attorneys who are slated to give oral arguments must file an application to appear, according to the court's ruling.