While regional hospitals fill up with COVID patients, tourism on the Gulf Coast continues as usual.

The Associated Press stated that tourism in the Gulf Coast has continued, with beaches, bars, and stores full with visitors, while nearby hospitals are running out of room as they fill with COVID-19 victims.

Following the 2020 lockdowns and travel restrictions, tourism in Gulf Shores, Alabama, is on the rise. The Gulf Coast is also experiencing a spike in COVID-19 infections, which are shown in bright red on maps that identify virus “hot zones.”

The COVID-19 positive rate has risen to about 30% in Mobile County, just west of Gulf Shores, and the county has the most new cases in the state.

“Everything is back to normal after Memorial Day, go to the beach, take off your mask,” said Dr. Bert Eichold, Mobile County’s leading public health official.

Officials in Alabama announced on Monday that 1,560 patients needed intensive care treatment, but the state’s hospitals only have 1,562 ICU beds.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The spike, according to health officials, is due to a combination of low vaccination rates, unabated tourism, a disregard for basic health precautions, and the region’s carefree lifestyle, all of which are coming together at a time when the mutated virus is more contagious than ever and conservative states are balking at new health restrictions.

One buyer after another stepped inside a Gulf Shores souvenir shop via the mouth of a gigantic, artificial shark on a recent afternoon. Mini-golf courses, bars, go-kart tracks, hotels, and condominium buildings were all booked to capacity. Despite the COVID-19 explosion, the National Shrimp Festival, which attracts up to 250,000 people to the Alabama coast, is scheduled for October.

Inside The Hangout, where table dancing is encouraged, “Cotton Eye Joe” was met with a loud reaction from the mostly unmasked patrons.

The speakers blared, “Where did you come from, where did you go? / Where did you come from, Cotton Eye Joe?”

South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, barely 12 miles (19 kilometers) to the north, was treating more than three dozen COVID-19 patients, roughly 90% of whom had not been vaccinated, according to spokesperson Taylor Lewis.

Lisa Hastings, a nurse from Louisiana who was visiting the Alabama shore with her two sisters, saw the scenario from two perspectives. The made her a little uneasy. This is a condensed version of the information.