While people wait for their vaccinations, a vaccination center shows the film “World War Z.”

The choice of a vaccination clinic to show the Brad Pitt zombie film World War Z to those waiting for their vaccine has sparked outrage on social media.

A Twitter user with the name @hotgirlzizek tweeted a photo of a buddy waiting for her jab at the Bataan People’s Center in Balanga, Philippines.

The photograph depicts a vast warehouse with disguised members of the public seated in plastic chairs that have been deliberately spaced apart.

A large screen in the background displays the zombie blockbuster World War Z to those in attendance.

More than 44,000 people have retweeted the image, which has received over 195,000 likes and 500 comments.

Initially, the photograph was reported to have been taken in Cavite, but numerous users commented on the post to correct this error, including one who posted a photo of a vaccination clinic in Bataan, with another film starring British actor Rowan Atkinson playing in the backdrop.

This is not in Cavite, but in our city of Balanga in Bataan, in the Bataan People’s Center.

twitter.com/5KsKtmEzEP

August 29, 2021 — BARAKODADKEL (@barakodadkel)

According to the Bataan People’s Center’s Facebook page, the facility is being used to provide immunizations to the general population. The center has been contacted for comment by this publication.

Several Twitter users have claimed to have watched the film while getting their vaccination.

While waiting to be vaccinated, a user with the username @kayeayem_ reported she witnessed World War Z and another zombie film.

To Bataan, hey! While waiting in line to get vaccinated, you can watch Netflix! That day, I was watching World War Z! Isa na isa na isa na isa na isa na isa na https://t.co/JQLq1LWapQ

— August 28, 2021, Kim HeeAe (@kayeayem_)

Another reply from @Exo Lnoona backed up those assertions, saying she saw the Brad Pitt film followed by the Korean zombie picture #Alive.

Bataan yan sa Bataan yan sa Bataan

There, I was vaccinated. They showed two films. Alive and Workd War Z, a Korean zombie film.

August 29, 2021 — Oh ViviFila (@Exo Lnoona)

@ScarlettSyidek, a person with the handle @ScarlettSyidek, said she. This is a condensed version of the information.