While in the park with her son, Milan, Shakira was allegedly attacked by wild boars.

While out with her 8-year-old son, Milan, Shakira claims she was “attacked” by wild boarders. Fortunately, she appeared to be unharmed, albeit rattled.

On Wednesday, the Colombian pop artist published a series of Instagram posts with her fans, detailing how she battled off two wild boars while trying to visit a park with Milan.

Her bag was taken by the creatures, but the singer of “Whenever, Wherever” claims she was able to wrangle it back; unfortunately, the contents of her bag were ruined.

“Look how two wild boars that assaulted me in the park have left my bag,” the 44-year-old remarked in Spanish, as translated by This website.

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, the singer’s full name, showed fans her knapsack, which was coated in muck and was falling apart in certain parts.

She also exhibits two images of the pigs that she took.

“They have assaulted me, ruined everything… They were carrying my backpack and my phone towards the jungle. And in the end, when I confronted them, they left the bag/purse with me,” Shakira continued.

Despite the stress, Shakira appears to have a lighthearted side, as she added the theme tune from the 1970s Spanish documentary series El Hombre y La Tierra.

The singer asks Milan to corroborate how she fought off two wild boars in her article.

“Tell the truth, Milan, about how your mother dealt with the wild boars,” she added.

While the particular location of the incident is unknown, it is believed to have occurred in Barcelona, where the singer owns a residence and where wild boars abound.

Catalan News, a local news organization, recently reported an upsurge in sightings of violent wild pigs in urban areas.

Boars have traditionally been common in residential areas near the Collserola natural park, but authorities say they are now being observed in greater numbers around the city.

The paucity of predators in these areas, as well as the increased availability of food, have been identified as factors for the tendency.

Shakira posted rare photographs of her sons Milan, 8, and Sasha, 6, on Instagram last month.

