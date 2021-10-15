While in labor, a pregnant woman walks to the hospital because an ambulance costs $1,000.

The heavily pregnant woman can be seen groaning in pain as she walks along a dark road in the video, which was submitted to TikTok by Kelsie VanMeveren, also known on the app as Kelskiller.

She is being shot by a man who is most likely the baby’s father, and she says in the title of the video, which has over 5.8 million views on the app, that the man “forgot to put petrol in” their car.

The male can be heard wondering, “Babe, what are we doing?” in footage that may be seen here.

“Well, our car broke down about half a mile from the hospital, so we’re walking because ordering an ambulance costs $1000, so I’m in labor just walking to the hospital,” VanMeveren explains. “F**k it,” she says. “My legs are soaking wet,” she wails in pain, alluding to the fact that her water has broken. It’s chilly outside. “How much further?” you might wonder. VanMeveren also added the hashtags “#america #healthcaresystem #istrash #fml” and an angry face emoji to the video’s caption. If a person does not have health insurance, the cost of an ambulance ride “ranges from less than $400 to $1,200 or more including mileage,” according to Health.costhelper.com. @kelskiller original sound – Hellsie He neglected to put petrol in #america #healthcaresystem #istrash #fml The typical price in Colorado, where VanMeveren is situated, is reportedly $607, but this might be much higher depending on the specifics.

Since it was posted on October 13, the video has gotten a lot of attention online, with over 1.2 million likes.

In addition, almost 13,200 people have left their thoughts on the matter in the comments area.

Memphis VLJC, a TikTok user, wrote: “Son. I walked 10 kilometers in labor, uphill and in the cold, to deliver you into this world! You’d better behave yourself. I’ll take you out if you don’t!” “Women are incredibly strong,” said another person, Kayla. “And the arrogance to video it and be like “babe what are we doing right now,” said DM of the father-to-antics. be’s “Unreliable partners are thus,” said user9666133710276. This is a condensed version of the information.