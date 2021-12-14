While Hilaria Baldwin was giving birth to their son, Alec Baldwin’shushed’ her.

The couple’s six children are Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Lucia, 22 months, and Eduardo, 15 months. They married in 2012. Alec Baldwin has a 26-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, from his marriage to Kim Basinger.

And Hilaria Baldwin revealed on Monday in an Instagram Story that her actor husband was clearly bothered by the commotion that comes with the difficult task of childbirth when she was in labor with their second child together.

“I knew our marriage was over when my husband told me to keep quiet during labor,” the yoga instructor and lifestyle blogger, 37, opened her confessions by sharing a headline from a British newspaper.

She responded by erasing the headline: “Alec shushed me while I was in labor with Rafa… While on the phone, he said, ‘Shush!’ ‘Do you think you’ll be able to keep it down?'” “He realized he sounded like an a** and he cowered,” she said, adding a laughing emoji. The native of Massachusetts stated, illustrating that her reaction differed from that of the woman in the headline: “The relationship was saved. She went on to have 522 children after that.” Her spouse, on the other hand, does not appear to have been given a free pass, as she wrote in the post: “I’ll keep the details of my reaction to myself for the time being. But that never happened again.” In a follow-up post, the mother of six said: “To make amends for shushing me during labor, Alec cleans every bottle in the house…. I’m joking. That isn’t the case at all. He might be able to get started right away.” After his interview on the Rust shooting aired in early December, Alec Baldwin thanked his wife for sticking by him during “tough times.”

The screen star discussed the events surrounding the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film in New Mexico on October 21 with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.

He claimed that the gun he was holding, which he had no idea was loaded with live bullets when he pulled the trigger, killed Hutchins and injured writer-director Joel Souza. The surgery was put on hold right away.

