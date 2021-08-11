While battling COVID, a Florida woman gives birth and dies just days later.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, a Florida lady died of COVID-19 on Friday, just days after giving birth to her daughter. Kristen McMullen, 30, of West Melbourne, Florida, was brought to the hospital three weeks before her due date after developing signs of the virus. She was characterized by family members as “active, healthy, and full of life.”

McMullen was only in the hospital for four days before being discharged. She returned less than two days later, having deteriorated to the point that she was having serious trouble breathing. Her husband, Keith McMullen, was called to the hospital shortly after she was readmitted for an emergency C-section birth.

Summer Reign McMullen was born successfully, however McMullen was only got to hold her for a few minutes before being transported to the Intensive Care Unit. The rest of her interactions with her child were conducted remotely via a video chat application. Doctors suspect she was infected with COVID-19’s more deadly Delta version.

Melissa and James Syverson, McMullen’s aunt and uncle, told Fox 5 that “many tragedies like this happen every day.” “Many individuals have contacted us to explain that a family member is in the same scenario as them, but the baby has died and their sister or friend is struggling for their life.”

Keith McMullen has taken on a second job to assist maintain his newborn daughter in the wake of his wife’s death. Prior to McMullen’s death, the family set up a GoFundMe page to assist raise funds. It is still open for donations to assist Keith and Summer McMullen during this difficult time. It has been shared over 5,400 times and has raised just over $24,000 of its $100,000 target as of August 10.

“How do you compose a follow-up to something unimaginable? Melissa Syverson updated the GoFundMe on Saturday, saying, “I was praying I’d wake up and the horror would be ended.”

“Kristiten drew her last breath yesterday,” she continued. “A brilliant, gorgeous, energetic 30-year-old woman with a bright future ahead of her. She is survived by her husband and best friend Keith, as well as a lovely daughter. This is a condensed version of the information.