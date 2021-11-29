While awaiting trial, Jussie Smollett wrote and directed his own film.

While it appeared that Jussie Smollett had faded from view after allegations of lying about a racist and homophobic attack, he was actually working toward a huge career milestone.

The former Empire star is scheduled to appear in court in Chicago on Monday to defend himself against allegations that he organized his own attack in the city in 2019, in which he claimed two guys spilled bleach on him and tied him up with a noose.

Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, brothers, later claimed the actor paid them $3,500 to orchestrate the incident. Charges against Smollett were dropped in March 2019 after he was detained.

Dan Webb, a special prosecutor for Cook County, stated in February 2020 that he had been indicted by a grand jury on six fresh counts of disorderly conduct and lying to the Chicago Police Department.

If convicted, he may face up to three years in prison.

As a result of the claims, Smollett’s character, Jamal Lyon, was written off of Fox’s Empire before the show’s 2020 series finale.

Smollett had been keeping himself busy behind the scenes while waiting for his day in court, working on his film directorial debut, B-Boy Blues.

According to Variety, the picture, which is based on James Earl Hardy’s 1994 novel of the same name, began filming in October 2020 and will be produced by Smollett’s SuperMassive Movies.

The tale follows journalist Mitchell Crawford and bicycle messenger Raheim Rivers, who meet and fall in love in a gay nightclub in Greenwich Village, New York City, in the summer of 1993.

The title B-Boy Blues relates to a banjee boy, a word used in New York City ballroom culture to denote someone with a nasty attitude.

When the film was announced, Smollet told Shadow and Act: “B-Boy Blues was and continues to be a subject that touches home for me in ways that few people truly understand, as it does for so many other same-gender-loving black males.

"That being said, it is a universal story about Black on Black love. I'm ecstatic to be making my feature picture directorial debut with this movie. To have someone as renowned as James Earl Hardy, believe me, it's a dream come true.