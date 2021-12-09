Which Survivor Contestants Will Advance To The Grand Finale? The Finalists and Prize Money have been revealed.

Survivor Season 41 is almost over after three months of huge twists, surprising eliminations, and shattered hourglasses.

The show’s finale will air on Wednesday, December 15 — and after two immunity challenges, two tribal councils, and a fire-making, we’ll have our champion for 2021.

The last five will be cut down to a final three (or potentially a final two) on that episode, which airs at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. on CBS, before one Survivor wins home the life-changing prize.

Survivor fans, as usual, have started making predictions about who will make the final.

Who will make it to the final episode of Survivor?

One thing is certain: Deshawn, Erika, Heather, Ricard, and Xander are our last five. This was decided when Danny returned home on the December 8 episode during the tribal council. After a three-to-three tie in the first voting, Deshawn and Danny were eliminated in a rematch.

Deshawn made it to the final five by a hair, but his chances of advancing any further appear poor. The act in which he called Erika out for indicating she might not accompany Heather to the final did not go over well with the other candidates (one called it a “truth kamikaze”), and a jury victory appears improbable. On Survivor, though, anything can happen, and winning immunity may change everything.

Fans agreed that DeShawn's game is sloppy – and that messiness will not help him win over the final jury in the post-episode Reddit debate. "Deshawn is a sloppy player," one commenter said. Why didn't he inform Heather if he wanted to do something before tribal council? Clearly, the jury did not approve of this move." "Over the last few weeks, DeShawn has had poor management. If one of them is there in the end, Ricard or Erica will blow the other three out of the water."