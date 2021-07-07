Which MCU Films Made the Most Money at the Box Office? Marvel Movies Ranked: Which MCU Films Made the Most Money at the Box Office?

Marvel has grown into one of Hollywood’s most powerful forces, with the most successful of its 20-plus films grossing more than $2 billion worldwide—not bad for a corporation that declared bankruptcy in 1996.

That isn’t to say there aren’t significant variances in the amount of money its films have made. While the business has never had a true box office bomb since launching the MCU with Iron Man in 2008, the gap between its lowest-grossing and highest-grossing films in the United States is over $700 million.

Read on to see how all 23 Marvel films, from Iron Man to Spider-Man: Far From Home, fared at the box office in the United States. (When the box office receipts for Black Widow are revealed, this article will be updated.)

The Incredible Hulk ($135 million), 2008

The second MCU film has long been seen as the franchise’s black sheep: not only is Hulk the only one of the four major Avengers to be recast (with Edward Norton in this film becoming Mark Ruffalo in The Avengers), but he is also the only one of them to not receive his own sequel.

Captain America: The First Avenger ($177 million) was released in 2011.

Despite the fact that Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers became the MCU’s emotional core, his debut solo film failed to ignite the box office, despite the fact that every Captain America film has performed better than the last.

Ant-Man grossed $180 million in 2015.

It’s somehow natural that a Marvel film about smallness has one of the lowest box office statistics.

Thor ($181 million) was released in 2011.

Despite the efforts of director Kenneth Branagh and stars like as Tom Hiddleston and Anthony Hopkins to add Shakespearean grandeur to the first Thor picture, the film underperformed in the United States compared to other territories.

