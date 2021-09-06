Which is Better: Hulu Live TV or Youtube TV?

As long as COVID issues persist, you may thank TV writers and producers for the abundance of excellent television shows accessible. With more on the coming, it’s a fantastic time to start looking at live-streaming services. You can cut the cable cord, save money, and still have access to your favorite live TV channels and streaming services with these streaming services.

But how do you decide? Although two of the most popular services––YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV––appear to be identical, they are not. Consider the specifics of each and select the best option for you.

Primer for Hulu Plus Live TV Subscriptions start at $64.99 a month, or you can pay a little more for ad-free access. Optional Free trial for 7 days Disney Plus and ESPN Plus are two of the add-ons available. Per home, there are two streams and six accounts. Subscriptions to YouTube TV Primer start at $64.99 per month. A 14-day free trial is available as an option. Each household has three streams and six accounts. Details on Hulu Plus Live TV Which Channels Do You Have?

BET, FX, History Channel, and Nickelodeon are among the 75 live and on-demand channels available to Hulu Plus Live TV users. Despite the fact that channel availability varies by zip code, Hulu Plus Live TV users can watch ESPN, HGTV, MSNBC, CMT, CNN, TBS, Hallmark, TNT, and live local networks ABC, CBS, and NBC.

What Channels Aren’t Available?

Fans of sports and culture should be aware that Hulu Plus Live TV does not include PBS or any league networks. Prospective users are encouraged to remain tuned for future sports network additions, according to the website.

What Is a Cloud DVR and How Does It Work?

Subscribers get a total of 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage for their entire household. That implies you’ll only have 20 hours remaining if your kids record 30 hours of content. Once you’ve hit your limit, the DVR will remove the oldest shows first. Ads cannot be skipped.

You may upgrade your DVR storage to 200 hours of content for an extra $10 per month. Fast-forwarding is also possible with this service.

Where Can You Watch?

For Hulu Plus Live TV, you have a variety of streaming alternatives. To stream, you’ll need a strong internet connection (Hulu recommends at least 8 Mbps). You can use the following devices:

Android devices include phones and tablets. Android Television (Android TV) (select models) Apple TV is a device that allows you to watch (4th generation or later) Chromecast, Echo Show, and Fire Tablets are all compatible with Chromecast. Fire TV and Fire are two different types of fire.