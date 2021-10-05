Which couple was the last to leave ‘Dancing With the Stars’ last night?

With the departure of the second couple from Dancing With the Stars, only 13 celebrities remain in the fight for the Mirror Ball trophy. The couples performed to some of Britney’s best singles, including “Baby One More Time,” “Toxic,” “Womanizer,” and “Oops…I Did It Again,” last night (October 4).

Because to the absence of judge Derek Hough due to suspected exposure to COVID-19, the stars were rated out of 30 rather than 40 this week. Unfortunately, one couple was not so “lucky,” and they were ousted from the game. This website offers all of the information you need regarding the third week of Dancing With the Stars results.

Which couple was eliminated from last night’s episode of Dancing With the Stars?

Christine Chiu of Bling Empire’s Dancing With the Stars adventure has come to an end.

After facing Real Housewives of Atlanta actress Kenya Moore and her professional partner Brandon Armstrong in the bottom two, Chiu and her professional partner Pasha Pashkov were eliminated from the competition.

Christine was in the bottom two for the second time, having been eliminated in Week 2 against Cobra Kai’s Martin Kove.

Unfortunately, the judges did not vote unanimously in her favor this time, instead deciding to save Moore.

A standing ovation for Christine’s outstanding performance in the ballroom! Our #DWTS family photo will always include you. twitter.com/0kw03q0Mfd

— #DWTS (@DancingABC) #DWTS (@DancingABC) #DWTS (@DancingABC) #DWTS (@DancingABC) #DWTS (@Da

Moore was automatically saved after Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli voted to save him.

There was some disagreement among the judges about the outcome. When broadcaster Tyra Banks asked who he would vote for, head judge Len Goodman said he would “without a doubt” vote to save Chiu.

On the night, Chiu performed the Paso Doble to Britney Spears’ “Stronger,” winning acclaim from the judges, who also agreed that saving her in Week 2 was the right decision.

With a score of 21 out of 30, Chiu tied for third place on the scoreboard, but it was not enough.

Fans have expressed their disappointment on social media. This is a condensed version of the information.