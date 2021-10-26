Which Couple Left the Competition Last Night on Dancing With the Stars?

Another couple was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars last night, bringing the total number of couples in the competition to only nine.

The show presented a special “Spooky Night” in honor of Halloween, in which each of the couples performed to songs and routines inspired by famous horror films and TV series.

Despite scoring four nines from the judges, Mel C of the Spice Girls was voted off the show in the previous round.

This week’s competition was even better, as none of the dancers received a score lower than an 8 from the judges.

On DWTS, who was eliminated from “Spooky Night”?

After all ten couples had performed on “Spooky Night,” reality sensation Kenya Moore and her professional partner Brandon Armstrong were the first to be ejected from the competition.

The judges gave them an 8 for their Argentinian tango to The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” (inspired by the film Arachnophobia), bringing their total score to 32. Despite this outstanding performance, it was the lowest score of the round, and Kenya and Brandon’s fate was sealed.

They were eliminated in the second round after performing a tango to Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” with Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and dance partner Sasha Farber. Suni and Sasha were unanimously saved by the judges, meaning Kenya and Brandon became the sixth pair to be eliminated, ending in tenth place.

Who dazzled on DWTS’ “Spooky Night”?

During Week 6 of Dancing with the Stars, everyone scored well, but two couples received perfect points from the judges.

Iman Shumpert, who had the lowest score of the round during “Grease Night” last week, returned with a fury and received a flawless score from the judges. Inspired by the film Us, he and his partner Daniella Karagach did a modern dance to the song “I Got 5 on It (Tethered Mix)” by Luniz ft. Michael Marshall.

YouTube sensation Jojo Siwa and professional partner Jenna Johnson also led the way on “Spooky Night.” They scored all tens for the second week in a row, this time for dancing jazz to District 78 feat. Patrice’s “Anything Goes.” This is a condensed version of the information.