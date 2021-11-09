Which Couple Left ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Last Night? ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Results: Which Couple Left ‘DWTS’ Last Night?

From Friday night’s broadcast of Dancing with the Stars, two more couples were eliminated, leaving only six couples in the competition.

For the dancers, Week 8 was Janet Jackson Night, with each duo performing to a classic song by the diva. The dance-offs granted two bonus points to the four winners and nothing to the losers, therefore everyone performed twice.

One couple was evicted right away, while another was ousted after a unanimous decision by the judges.

Everything that happened in Week 8 of Dancing with the Stars is listed here.

In Week 8, who was voted off of DWTS?

The judges gave maximum points to three of the remaining eight couples, and no one received a score lower than an eight, indicating that the bar was set extremely high in Week 8 of Dancing with the Stars.

The two lowest-scoring couples were ultimately eliminated from the competition. Both couples were eliminated from the dance-offs.

Olivia Jade, a social media sensation, and her boyfriend Valentin Chmerkovskiy were the first to be eliminated. They received a 36 for their Argentine tango, which they performed to “Any Time, Any Place,” with a nine from each judge. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba concluded that the female couple performed the rumba better to “That’s the Way Love Goes” during the dance-off against JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson. The judges then had to choose between country singer Jimmie Allen and his partner Emma Slater and actress Melora Hardin and her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev to be eliminated.

Melora and Artem had every right to be upset for being in the bottom three after achieving a flawless 40 in their first dance and winning their dance-off.

After dancing the Cha-cha-cha to “Escapade,” Jimmie and Emma received four eights from the judges for a score of 32. They also lost the dance-off to Suni Lee and Sasha Farber when Bruno Tonioli thought they executed “Made for Now” better in the salsa. Ultimately, all four judges opted to retain Melora and Artem in the competition, but Jimmie and Emma were eliminated.

In Week 8 of DWTS, who came out on top?

As previously stated, Melora and Artem were one of three couples who received four tens from the judges yet still finished last. This is a condensed version of the information.