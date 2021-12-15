Which coaches have won the most episodes of ‘The Voice’?

Season 21 of The Voice is finally complete, and Girl Named Tom is the new winner of the NBC show. The three-piece band receives a recording contract and a $1 million award, while coach Kelly Clarkson becomes the latest winner.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Team Kelly has won a competition. After Jake Hoot earned the top prize, the “Since U Been Gone” singer won the fall 2019 season (Season 17).

Despite the fact that Clarkson has won The Voice multiple times, she is not the mentor with the most wins.

Here’s who’s vying for the top slot, as well as where all of the judges rank on the all-time judges’ list.

Who has the most victories on The Voice?

There have been 15 full-time coaches in The Voice’s ten-year history. Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Christina Aguilera, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and, of course, Clarkson have all coached acts who have won their season.

Clarkson is one of only three judges who has won the show more than once. At least three times, she, Levine, and Shelton have been awarded champion coach.

The following is the current scoreboard as of The Voice Season 21 (which concluded in December 2021):

6=:Usher, 4=:Usher, 4=:Usher, 4=:U (winning act Josh Kaufman)

Season 8 of Pharrell Williams (Sawyer Fredericks)

Season 10 of Christina Aguilera (Alisan Porter)

Season 12 of Alicia Keys (Chris Blue)

Season 16 of John Legend (Maelyn Jarmon)

Gwen Stefani, Gwen Stefani, Gwen Stefani, G 19th season (Carter Rubin) Adam Levine is number three. The main singer of Maroon 5 has won three times: Season 1 (Javier Colon)Season 5 (Javier Colon) (Tessanne Chin) Jordan Smith (season 9) Kelly Clarkson is number two. The singer has won four times on The Voice: 14th season (Brynn Cartelli) 15th season (Chevel Shepherd) 17th season (Jake Hoot) 21st season (Girl Named Tom) Blake Shelton is number one. The country singer has won an unprecedented eight times: Season 2 is now available (Jermaine Paul) Season three (Cassadee Pope) Season 4 is the final season (Danielle Bradbery) Season 7 is the final season (Craig Wayne Boyd) 11th season (Sundance Head) 13th season (Chloe Kohanski) 18th season (Todd Tilghman) The twenty-first season (Cam Anthony) Shelton may have a significant lead, but he also has a distinct advantage: Over the previous ten years, he has been a coach on every season of The Voice.

While he may have the most victories, other judges have higher winning rates. Shelton is one of them. This is a condensed version of the information.