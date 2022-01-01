Which cities in the United States require vaccinations? Philadelphia is now a part of the growing list.

Vaccine regulations have been issued in a number of locations around the United States. A new city has joined the group.

Philadelphia has established two new rules that will take effect on Monday.

“Only consumers who have completed their COVID-19 immunization series may be admitted to any restaurant in Philadelphia that serves food and/or drink for consumption on site. For the first two weeks of the requirement, from January 3 to 17, institutions can accept proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of entry instead of proof of immunization. Negative COVID-19 tests will no longer be considered as proof of immunization after January 17th “according to a press statement issued by the city on December 13th.