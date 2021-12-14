Which Characters Will Appear in the Second Season of ‘Elite’ Short Stories?

There’s good news for fans of the gripping Spanish teen drama Elite, who have been waiting for Season 5 to premiere. The next three episodes of Netflix’s Elite Short Stories spin-off are now available, and they’re all about the holidays.

The first three episodes of Elite Short Stories featured a shady house party at Rebeka’s house, a reconciliation between Nadia (Mina El Hammani) and Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), and a fight between Ander (Arón Piper), Omar (Omar Ayuso), and Alexis (Jorge Clemente).

Season 2, which begins on Wednesday, December 15 and concludes on Thursday, December 23, just before Christmas, will feature some of your favorite Las Encinas students as well as some new faces before they make their Elite debut in Season 5.

The full release guide, as well as which characters are slated to appear, can be found below, courtesy of Washington Newsday.

Phillipe Caye Felipe (Episode 1)

The first episode of Elite Short Stories will be released on Netflix worldwide on December 15th.

Cayetana (Georgina Amorós) is trying to get over her ex-boyfriend Phillipe (Pol Granch) with the support of Felipe (Lex Monner), a new kid in Las Encinas.

Cayetana abandoned her connection with Phillipe in Elite Season 4 because he sexually attacked her.

It’s unclear whether Cayetana and her new buddy Felipe will become a romantic relationship, but one thing is certain: Phillipe’s arrival in her life will throw a wrench in the works.

Celia Sastre and Rachel Lascar, who are now in unidentified roles, will join Philippe Caye and Felipe’s story as new cast members.

Claudia Salas, who plays Rebeka on Elite, will also appear.

In Episode 2 of Elite Short Stories, BFFL’s Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) and Omar will be doing what they do best—getting themselves into tight situations.

Samuel will be evicted from his childhood home in Episode 2, which will air on Monday, December 20. Thankfully, Omar is by his side, but things take an intriguing turn when Omar suggests a “alluring” fundraising plan, according to the official Netflix synopsis.

