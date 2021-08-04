Which Characters Are Likely to Return in the Amazon Series Based on the Lord of the Rings?

The fantasy works of J.R.R. Tolkien will be adapted for the small screen in a new Amazon series that will premiere on September 2, 2022.

The show’s working title is Lord of the Rings, after the Lord of the Rings trilogy of film adaptations, which has become one of the most popular franchises of the twenty-first century.

The Amazon series will take place during the Second Age of Middle-earth, which concluded with Sauron’s fall in combat against the Last Alliance of Elves and Men.

Despite the fact that it takes place thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, a number of characters are expected to reappear in the upcoming show.

Given the time period, it’s unknown whether the original cast members of Peter Jackson’s films will reprise their roles.

The following are the characters who are most likely to return:

Elrond

Hugo Weaving played the half-elf monarch of Rivendell, who lived in J.R.R. Tolkien’s universe from the First Age to the Fourth Age of Middle-earth.

Elrond is a pivotal figure in the Second Age since he not only founded the Elven haven of Rivendell but also played a crucial part in the battle against Sauron.

Prior to the last battle that led to the destruction of the Dark Lord of Mordor in the Second Age, there was a conflict between the Elves and the Dark Lord of Mordor.

Elrond attempted to defend the Elven realm of Eregion from Sauron’s hands during the war, but was overrun by the villain’s army and was forced to flee north with other survivors from the realm.

Elrond established Rivendell as a shelter for his fellow Elves two years after the loss, which he then had to protect against Sauron’s army.

Elrond took up arms as captain and herald of Gil-galad, the High King of the ‘oldor, and battled with Isildur and his warriors toward the close of the Second Age.

The conflict was depicted briefly in The Fellowship of the Ring, including his unsuccessful attempt to persuade Isildur to destroy the One Ring after defeating Sauron.

Arwen, Elrond’s daughter, was portrayed. This is a condensed version of the information.