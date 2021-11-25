Which Character From ‘Succession’ Are You? With this Instagram filter, you can find out which Roy you are.

Instagram offers a plethora of filters for users to experiment with, and Succession fans now have one created particularly for them.

Instagram user Laura Pedrosa designed the “Which Succession Character Are You?” filter, which allows fans of the HBO show to figure out which character they are most like.

Celebrities such as Mark Ronson and Aimee Lou Wood of Sex Education have previously tried out the filter and shared their findings on Instagram.

Nicholas Braun, who plays Cousin Greg on the program, used the filter on his own social media to see how it worked.

Here’s how you can do it on your own.

What is the purpose of the “Which Succession Character Are You?” filter?

Succession chronicles the exploits of the Roy family, who own Waystar Royco, one of the world’s largest media corporations, and the struggle between patriarch Logan’s offspring over the possibility of succeeding him as CEO.

The Succession Instagram filter works out which character a person looks the most like by determining who they look the most like (note: this isn’t a scientific method).

The Roy family, their loved ones, and their ties are among the characters portrayed in the filter.

Logan (Brian Cox), his children Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Connor (Alan Ruck), and his wife Marcia can all be compared (Hiam Abbass).

Fans may also see Roy’s cousin Greg Hirsch (Braun), Shiv’s spouse Tom Wambsgans (Matthew MacFadyen), or Connor’s girlfriend Willa Ferreyra outside of the core family (Justine Lupe).

How to use the Instagram filter “Which Succession Character Are You?”

It’s easy to find filters on Instagram, and the “Which Succession Character Are You?” one is no exception.

To access the search filter in the Effects Gallery, open your Instagram camera on Stories and browse through the pre-selected filters; the search tool—which looks like a magnifying glass—will be at the end of the row.

Look up “succession” in the search bar, and the Pedrosa-created filter will be one of the results.

Select the filter and rotate your camera so that your face is visible on the screen, then push your phone’s screen.

