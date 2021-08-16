Which Beatles Songs Does Frankie Use as a Code in Season 7 of ‘Grace and Frankie’? .

Grace and Frankie is back with four new episodes from its seventh and final season, which Netflix unexpectedly released on August 13.

The namesake characters of Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin were caught in a bind in the first episode, attempting to conceal the money Grace discovered at her husband Nick’s (Peter Gallagher) home after the FBI arrested him for tax evasion in season 6.

Grace (Fonda) and Frankie (Tomlin) had to keep the money hidden not only from the cops looking into Nick’s case, but also from their ex-husbands Saul (Sam Waterston) and Robert (Michael Sheen), who announced they were moving in with them after their house was flooded by the entrepreneurs’ new toilet The Rise Up.

Frankie devises a specific code to help her remember where she stashed all of the money in their home: in locations associated with each member of The Beatles.

Grace and Frankie wrack their brains to figure out which popular songs by the Fab Four were used for the code, desperate to find the money and hide it somewhere else before the FBI gets a search warrant for the beach house.

What Beatles songs does Frankie use as a code?

Frankie holds out a box of Mrs. Paul’s Fishsticks, which she claims represents Paul McCartney, when she first discusses the key’s ins and outs.

Grace later uncovers another hoard of cash hidden in a cereal box, however she is perplexed by the location’s logic.

Frankie explains that it’s an allusion to John Lennon’s song “I Am The Walrus,” which includes the line “sitting on a cornflake, waiting for the van to come.”

The money found in George Harrison’s possession is tied to the song “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” which he authored.

In an attempt to decipher her own code, Frankie wonders if she modified the lyrics to “sleeps” or “sweeps,” advising Grace to check the queen-sized bedroom because the musician is British.

Frankie, on the other hand, quickly understands that she’d modified the words to “sweeps,” and she discovers the money hidden with a dustpan and brush.

The money linked to Ringo Starr is stashed in a yellow kayak, which Grace interprets as a reference to the song “Yellow.” This is a condensed version of the information.