Which Anime Streaming Services in the United States Are the Best?

Anime has become increasingly popular in recent years, thanks in part to the fact that streaming services now have a stake in the industry outside of Japan.

Anime fans now have nearly unlimited access to simulcasts, original content, and subbed and dubbed editions of series and films thanks to a plethora of VOD sites.

But, with so many alternatives, how can anime fans decide which ones are the best?

This website offers all you need to know about simulcasts, subtitled, and dubbed material by comparing the price, the quantity of titles, the speed of availability, and whether simulcasts, subbed, and dubbed content are available.

What services does Netflix provide?

Price: $9 per month for 480p, $14 per month for 1080p, and $18 per month for 4K Ultra HD.

There are around 155 titles in all, including a combination of TV series and films.

Original material: Aggretsuko, Yasuke, and Violet Evergarden are among Netflix’s 67 original series.

Simulcasts are not available.

Both subbed and dubbed.

While Netflix does not offer simulcasts, they do refresh their anime inventory once a month for enthusiasts.

Netflix is far and by the best streaming service in terms of original content, having produced over 60 anime series and films to date.

Netflix not only has its own original and exclusive programs, such as Aggretsuko, Castlevania, and Beastars, but they also have a number of classic anime series and movies available for $9 per month.

Cowboy Bebop, Inuyasha, Rurouni Kenshin, and Fullmetal Alchemist are just a few of the anime series accessible on Netflix for those searching for a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

With the exception of Isao Takahata’s Grave Of The Fireflies, Netflix owns exclusive streaming rights to the majority of Studio Ghibli’s films.

The streaming service has also begun to branch out into live-action anime adaptations, distributing films such as the American Death Note feature and Japan’s Fullmetal Alchemist so far, with TV adaptations of Cowboy Bebop and One Piece in the works.

What can you find on Crunchyroll?

Price: Free with advertisements, $8 per month ad-free, $10 per month ad-free and offline downloads, $15 per month ad-free and offline downloads, and an annual gift

Number of titles: There are about 1,200 titles, mostly anime TV shows, but there is also a minor variety of other shows. This is a condensed version of the information.