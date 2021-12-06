Where was ‘Succession’ shot in Italy? In Episode 8, here’s where the Roys pay a visit.

The Roy family traveled to Italy for Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong), Roman’s (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv’s (Sarah Snook) mother Caroline Collingwood’s (Harriet Walter) wedding in Episode 8 of Succession.

From Tuscany to Milan to Lake Como, the episode features a number of gorgeous vistas and locations, each of which plays an important role.

Fans may even visit some of the spots, and The Washington Newsday can tell you where a few of the beautiful villas are located.

Caroline’s pre-wedding celebrations are held in two sites in Tuscany: Villa La Foce and Villa Cetinale.

The major garden party, when Roman asks his mother to have a pre-nup in her new marriage, Connor (Alan Ruck) asks Willa (Justine Lupe) to be his wife, and Kendall invites Logan (Brian Cox) to meet him for supper, takes place at Villa La Foce.

The estate, which can be rented for $54,000 per week, is located in the countryside of Siena, Tuscany, and has five different residences to select from.

Kendall stays at the Belvedere Piccolo with his children, which features a pool in the back yard where he is shown wallowing towards the end of the episode after his meeting with Logan.

Meanwhile, the Roy family gathers at Villa Cetinale for a banquet in honor of their mother’s approaching wedding.

Kendall meets with his mother in the 17th century mansion, which has beautiful gardens full of lemon trees and lavender plants, before the major event.

Emily Fitzroy, who assisted in scouting locations for the scenes, wrote for Condé Nast Traveler on why she chose the locales.

