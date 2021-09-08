Where to Get Monoclonal Antibodies, Criteria, and COVID Infusion Treatment Approval Status

Monoclonal antibody therapy could be crucial in easing the pressure on hospitals during COVID-19 outbreaks, but their availability varies by state.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted three monoclonal antibody treatments Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA), and they are now being given away for free. Monoclonal antibodies assist the body fight COVID-19 and, when given early enough, have shown considerable promise in preventing people from being really unwell and needing hospitalization.

Monoclonal antibodies have their own set of limitations, much like any other treatment. They’re most effective, for example, when given early on, before the infection has a chance to spread. As a result, the sooner a person is treated, the better the odds of achieving the desired result.

Monoclonal antibody treatments are similarly restricted to a select group of people, however this is a rather broad group that is unaffected by a person’s vaccination status. The FDA has only approved the medication for persons over the age of 12 who are at a high risk of getting a serious illness. People over 65, pregnant, suffering from a variety of ailments, or who are obese or overweight fall into this high-risk category.

While many people would not consider themselves overweight, under the EUA, a person who has a BMI of over 25, which is barely beyond the safe limit, may be eligible for treatment. Because BMI is computed using a person’s height and weight, understanding a person’s BMI is important if they’re interested in monoclonal antibody treatments but don’t qualify for another reason.

Monoclonal antibody therapy are most commonly used to treat persons who have tested positive for COVID-19, although they can also be used as a preventative measure. Monoclonal antibody therapies can be given to some people who have been exposed to COVID-19 but haven’t tested positive, according to the FDA’s EUA. A person must not be fully vaccinated or expected to develop an effective immune response after being fully vaccinated, such as immunocompromised patients, in addition to being considered high risk.

Being eligible for therapy is only one part of the procedure; there must also be a location where the treatment can be received. If an IV isn’t available, it’ll be given as a series of shots. This is a condensed version of the information.