Where Samantha Jones Is in the ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot ‘And Just Like That’

And Then There Were None… on HBO Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) all make appearances in Max, although Samantha (Kim Cattrall) is absent.

Cattrall declined to appear in the Sex and the City reboot after years of rumours of a conflict between him and the other women. This sparked a new round of speculation about how the show will handle her absence.

The most popular fan hypothesis was that the show will disclose that the character had died between now and the last time we saw her in Sex and the City 2, when she was flinging condoms down an Abu Dhabi street.

With so much conjecture regarding Samantha’s whereabouts, the HBO Max show doesn’t waste any time in revealing where she is.

Samantha is nowhere to be found in And Just Like That.

Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda meet Bitsy von Muffling (Julie Halston) outside a restaurant right at the opening of Episode 1—and she immediately inquires about what happened to the other member of their traditional foursome.

The HBO Max show can’t help but tease fans who have been wondering about Samantha’s demise. “She’s no longer with us,” Charlotte informs Bitsy. But, as she explains, what she means is that she is not dead, but that she is no longer with them since she has moved out of New York. Miranda goes on to tell us that Samantha has relocated to London for employment.

In the same way that Cattrall and Parker have a public feud in real life, the two have a public feud in And Just Like That.

Miranda and Carrie are going around New York in the second scene, when the former remarks to Samantha: “It’s almost as if she’s dead. We never bring her up.” Carrie then goes into detail about what has transpired between them. Carrie reportedly fired Samantha as a publicist due to a slump in the book business. Samantha has not returned any of her calls since then.

“I always assumed the four of us would be friends forever,” Miranda says, while Carrie is disappointed that her friend only sees her as a paycheck.

