Where is Monet and Will Savannah Smith Return to ‘Gossip Girl’?

HBO’s Gossip Girl Max presents the world of Gossip Girl to a new generation. Kate Keller, Constance Billard’s teacher, is now in charge of the once-mysterious blogger (or is it Dan Humphrey?) (played by Tavi Gevinson). The relaunch also introduces new characters, many of whom are homages to the old cast.

Savannah Smith portrays Monet de Haan, one of Julien Calloway’s “minions” who remained loyal to her for the first five episodes. On Thursday, August 12th, the sixth episode aired, and she was obviously absent.

Smith was not visible in any of the trailers or artwork for the series in the week leading up to the episode’s release. What happened to Monet, and will Savannah Smith be back for the second season of Gossip Girl?

This webpage has all of the information you require.

In episode 6 of “Gossip Girl,” where is Monet de Haan?

In episode five of Gossip Girl, Monet de Haan decided to abandon Julien and Luna.

Julien’s decision to accept her genuineness and form a bond with her half-sister Zoya had irritated Monet, Julien’s PR and content creation. Worse, Julian had started to disregard Monet’s advise and experience, which she had fought so hard to get.

Finally, Monet committed the ultimate friendship betrayal by sabotaging Zoya and Julien’s Halloween appearance.

She joined with Julien’s opponents Pippa and Bianca, encouraging them to dress up as Blair (Leighton Meester) and Serena (Blake Lively) for their senior prom, obliterating Zoya and Julien’s Solange and Beyoncé appearance.

Monet’s decision to support their rivals may explain her absence from the midseason finale, which focuses on the relationships between Aki (Evan Mock) and his father Rodger (Malcolm McDowell), and Obie (Eli Brown) and his mother Helena (Lyne Renée), rather than the everyday drama of attending Constance Billard.

OG Fans of Gossip Girl know that while Blair’s minions didn’t get as much screen time as the main actors, they were present in almost every episode, so Monet’s disappearance was unexpected.

Perhaps Monet is plotting against Julien or plotting her own big comeback for Gossip Girl. This is a condensed version of the information.