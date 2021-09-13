Where Is Linda Cardellini in the ‘Hawkeye’ Trailer? The MCU Disney+ Show Gets Its First Look.

Hawkeye will premiere on Disney+ on November 24, just in time for Christmas, and the first video suggests that the series will have a festive tone.

Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) hugs his family farewell once more in the new trailer before embarking on yet another expedition, this time to learn more about the new vigilante in town.

The vigilante appears to be dressed in his old clothes and wielding his characteristic bow and arrow, implying that he is concerned that his past would come back to haunt him.

However, one crucial component appears to be missing as Barton bonds with his family: Laura.

In the New Hawkeye Trailer, Where Is Linda Cardellini?

The new Hawkeye teaser portrays Clint Barton and his family trying to move on after The Blip and other challenges, but Linda Cardellini, who plays Laura Barton, is noticeably absent.

They have relocated to New York City from their former home in the country and are taking advantage of everything the city has to offer.

According to reports, this includes a new musical about Steve Rogers, about which many fans are eager to learn more.

However, when Barton speaks of “making up for missed time” with his family, he is solely referring to his three children, not his wife.

Further perplexity arises when he calls someone on the phone while on a mission and addresses them as “baby,” implying that his wife is still present.

Hawkeye’s wife Laura does exist in the comics, and her death spurs Clint to become a more ruthless vigilante than before.

Laura and the children were decimated in The Snap in Avengers: Infinity War, and this was seen as a result.

Things have progressed since then, and he is set to start working with a new partner, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), however the new series does not appear to be romantic in nature.

Fans have voiced their disappointment with Cardellini’s absence, while others have speculated that this could signal the start of future intriguing ventures, such as a reunion of the hit Judd Apatow-produced series Freaks and Geeks, in which Cardellini starred.

Is the Hawkeye trailer erasing Linda Cardellini before 10 o’clock on a Monday? Will. This is a condensed version of the information.