Where Is ‘House of Gucci’ TV Psychic Pina Auriemma Now?

The film House of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, is based on the true story of Patrizia and Maurizio Gucci’s rise to power as fashion’s power couple, their demise, and Gucci’s death on March 27, 1995.

In House of Gucci, Salma Hayek plays Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma, a former TV psychic who was formerly a close friend of Patrizia’s and played a major role in Maurizio’s death.

The Washington Newsday has all the details on Maurizio Gucci’s assassination and the role of high-society psychic Pina Auriemma in the crime.

Where is TV Psychic these days? Now, where is Pina Auriemma? Patrizia Gucci married Maurizio Gucci in 1972, but the couple divorced in 1994 after Maurizio left her for Paola Franchi.

Maurizio Gucci was shot numerous times outside his Milan office a year later in a murder plot hatched by his ex-wife, Patrizia.

Giuseppe Onorato, the doorman to Maurizio’s office building, was the lone witness to the murder, and he was also shot.

Patrizia did not carry out the assassination alone. In the 1980s and 1990s, she engaged the services of TV psychic Pina Auriemma, who became her best friend.

Pina introduced Patrizia to Sicilian assassins Benedetto Ceraulo, Ivano Savioni, and Orazio Cicala.

Following an anonymous tip in 1997, Pina, Benedetto, Ivano, Orazio, and Patrizia were apprehended. Police in Italy conducted a sting operation and were able to record them discussing the murder on wiretapped phones.

Patrizia also wrote “Paradeisos,” the Greek word for paradise, in her diary on the day of Gucci’s death, as seen in House of Gucci.

Despite her protests to the contrary, they were all found guilty of participating in the murder plan.

Pina eventually admitted to organising the hitmen on Patrizia’s behalf. According to the Guardian, Pina said during the trial that Patrizia couldn’t bear the prospect of Maurizio marrying another woman, a position she “deserved.” Benedetto, Ivano, and Orazio also confessed to their roles in the murder, and Patrizia’s role in the murder was described, leading to her conviction for orchestrating the murder in 1998. She was sentenced to 29 years in prison, of which she has already served 16 years. In 2014, she was freed.

Pina was sentenced to 25 years in prison, of which she has already served 13 years.