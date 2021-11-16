Where in Taylor Swift’s ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ Music Video Have You Seen the Groom Before?

Taylor Swift has released the music video for Chris Stapleton’s “I Bet You Think About Me” from The Vault, which she directed with Gossip Girl’s Blake Lively.

There are many reasons to be thrilled about the video (it’s Lively’s directorial debut, and the duo has planted multiple Easter Eggs), but the groom at the center of it all has everyone buzzing.

Swift appears in the film via visions at her ex’s wedding to his new spouse, dressed entirely in red (obviously). “Now you’re out in the world, searchin’ for your soul/ Scared not to be hip, scared to get old/ Chasing make-believe status, last time you felt free/ Was when none of that shit mattered ’cause you were with me,” she sings before he imagines his first dance with her. Miles Teller, an American actor, plays the groom in question. His real-life wife, Keleigh Sperry, plays his bride in the music video.

Sperry even gets to wear the famous red scarf from “All Too Well” in the music video, which Swifties would have noticed.

Teller is most known for his portrayal as Peter Hayes in the Divergent movie franchise, in which he co-starred with Shailene Woodley, Theo James, Ashley Judd, Jai Courtney, Ray Stevenson, Zoe Kravitz, Tony Goldwyn, Ansel Elgort, Maggie Q, and Kate Winslet.

He is well renowned for his roles in the Fantastic Four remake as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic and War Dogs as David Packouz, a former American arms dealer, opposite Jonah Hill.

In 2010, Teller made his major picture debut as Jason in Nicole Kidman’s Rabbit Hole, alongside Kidman and Aaron Eckhart.

He then went on to play Willard Hewitt in the 2011 remake of Footloose, as well as appearing in 21 & Over as Miller.

Teller played Sutter Keely opposite Shailene Woodley in the 2013 film The Spectacular Now.

Teller’s big break came in 2014, when he played Andrew Neiman, a drummer who strives to impress his abusive jazz teacher, played by J.K. Simmons, in Damien Chazelle’s film Whiplash. This is a condensed version of the information.